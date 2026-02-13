Siemens Energy India reports strong start to FY26
Siemens Energy India just posted a strong start to FY26, with profits up nearly 35% compared to the same quarter a year earlier (Oct-Dec 2024).
Revenue also climbed 26%, hitting ₹1,911 crore—proof that the energy sector is buzzing right now.
Operational profit grew by over a third, and earnings per share got a solid boost too.
The company's order backlog soared to ₹17,599 crore—a sign there's plenty of work lined up.
There was also a one-time cost for new labor codes, but it didn't slow things down much.
Siemens Energy India isn't stopping here—they're investing ₹2,060 crore in a new factory that'll ramp up transformer capacity; no target fiscal year provided.
With power demand in India staying high and fresh orders rolling in, they're clearly gearing up for even more growth.