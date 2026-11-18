Siemens launches Eigen engineering agent for India's small midsize manufacturers
Siemens just launched the Eigen Engineering Agent, an AI-powered tool built to help India's small and midsize manufacturers automate their engineering work.
After being successfully piloted with more than 16 customers across India, it's now rolling out to make engineering tasks faster and more precise: think less manual effort, more smart automation.
Siemens says agent boosts efficiency 50%
This AI doesn't just follow scripts: it adapts to real-world projects, handling things like PLC coding and HMI visualization while keeping safety in check.
Siemens says it can boost efficiency by 50% and improve solution quality by up to 80%.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited Sunil Mathur believes this could be a game changer for Indian small and midsize enterprises, helping them move from experimenting with AI to actually running smarter shop floors every day.