Siemens posts record AI orders as Q2 infrastructure revenue rises
Siemens is riding the AI wave, with orders hitting record highs, especially from US data centers powering artificial intelligence.
Its infrastructure division pulled in €7.5 billion in Q2 2026, up 35% after adjusting for currency changes.
Still, profits slipped by 8% to €2.23 billion, because of last year's business sale and tariffs affecting medical and transport segments.
Siemens raises revenue forecast
CEO Roland Busch called the order growth "unprecedented triple-digit percentage order growth" and expects demand to stay strong through fiscal 2026.
Siemens boosted its revenue forecast to 6% to 8%, fueled by AI-driven infrastructure and software tweaks.
Rivals like Schneider Electric and ABB are also cashing in on the AI boom, as more companies invest heavily in tech that supports smarter computing.