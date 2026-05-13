Siemens posts record AI orders as Q2 infrastructure revenue rises Business May 13, 2026

Siemens is riding the AI wave, with orders hitting record highs, especially from US data centers powering artificial intelligence.

Its infrastructure division pulled in €7.5 billion in Q2 2026, up 35% after adjusting for currency changes.

Still, profits slipped by 8% to €2.23 billion, because of last year's business sale and tariffs affecting medical and transport segments.