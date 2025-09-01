Next Article
Siemens shares rise 2% on final dividend announcement
Siemens shares climbed over 2% on Monday, hitting ₹3,125.50.
Even though this quarter wasn't their strongest, the share price increase suggests investors are optimistic about where things are headed.
Siemens's annual revenue and profit numbers
While Q4 saw both revenue and net profit dip compared to last year (revenue down to ₹4,346.80 crore and profit to ₹423.40 crore), Siemens actually had a solid year overall in 2024—annual revenue jumped to ₹22,239.70 crore and net profit rose to ₹2,718.10 crore.
Plus, shareholders get something extra: a final dividend of ₹12 per share announced for payout in January 2025, showing Siemens is still focused on rewarding its investors even when quarterly numbers wobble a bit.