Siemens shares rise 2% on final dividend announcement

Siemens's annual revenue and profit numbers

While Q4 saw both revenue and net profit dip compared to last year (revenue down to ₹4,346.80 crore and profit to ₹423.40 crore), Siemens actually had a solid year overall in 2024—annual revenue jumped to ₹22,239.70 crore and net profit rose to ₹2,718.10 crore.

Plus, shareholders get something extra: a final dividend of ₹12 per share announced for payout in January 2025, showing Siemens is still focused on rewarding its investors even when quarterly numbers wobble a bit.