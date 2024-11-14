Summarize Simplifying... In short Siemens is planning to cut around 5,000 jobs in its factory automation division due to a 46% profit drop in its digital industries business.

Despite this, CEO Busch remains hopeful about the automation market's future, citing factors like decreasing populations and under-mechanized small and medium businesses as potential growth areas.

The job cuts are part of a strategic restructuring to improve Siemens's performance in this sector.

Siemens's factory automation business is struggling

Siemens to cut around 5,000 jobs in factory automation division

By Akash Pandey 05:45 pm Nov 14, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Siemens is planning to layoff up to 5,000 workers in its factory automation division. The news comes from CEO Roland Busch, after the company's digital industries sector saw a major profit drop. "Sometimes we have to do some re-engineering because the developments weren't as positive as we expected them to be," Busch said.

The decision to downsize comes after Siemens's digital industries business witnessed a 46% profit plunge. "This means we are going to have a low- to medium-sized four-digit amount which will affect some areas," Busch explained. The exact number of job cuts has not yet been finalized by Siemens, which currently employs 70,000 people globally in its digital industries sector.

Despite the impending job cuts, Busch remained optimistic about the future of the automation market. He cited factors such as decreasing populations and a lack of mechanization in small and medium-sized businesses as potential growth drivers. The restructuring is viewed as a strategic move to address weaker-than-anticipated performance and position Siemens for future success in this sector.