Sierra raises $1.75B Series F, valuation doubles to $30B
Sierra, the company helping big businesses level up their customer experience with AI, just doubled its valuation to $30 billion.
This huge leap comes after a $1.75 billion Series F funding round led by Greenoaks and Lightspeed, with support from major names like Sequoia and Tiger Global.
Just six months ago, Sierra was valued at $15 billion, so things are moving fast.
Sierra doubles run-rate to $400 million
Sierra's growth is fueled by the rising demand for AI in customer service, now working with nearly half of the Fortune 50 (think BNY, HSBC, JPMorganChase).
Their run-rate revenue has shot up too, doubling to $400 million in just five months thanks to an outcome-based pricing model.
The new cash will go toward upgrading their tech and growing their sales team so they can land even more big contracts.
It's part of a bigger trend: other CX startups like ElevenLabs are also seeing valuations skyrocket as companies race to improve how they connect with customers using AI.