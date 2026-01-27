Sify bags ₹600cr from Kotak to boost data centers
Sify Infinity Services Ltd (SISL) scored ₹600 crore from the Kotak Data Centre Fund, with backing from major global investors like ADIA and GIC.
The cash will help SISL expand its data centers and invest in renewable energy.
What's Sify all about?
Sify runs data centers and offers cloud, network, security, and digital services for industries like banking, retail, manufacturing, and health.
Looking ahead, Chairman Raju Vegesna wants to raise $5 billion over five years to ramp up AI operations and build new tech hubs—including 20 inferencing centers in cities like Lucknow.
By the numbers
Sify operates 100 MW across 11 data centers in cities like Noida and Mumbai. They're aiming to add another 350 MW.
Fun fact: Kotak had earlier committed up to ₹1,000 crore (year not stated in the source).