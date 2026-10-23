Sigenergy to invest $250 million in India for inverters and batteries
Sigenergy, a Chinese energy technology company, plans to invest an initial $250 million in India.
The big plan? Build factories for inverters and battery storage systems, with the first plant expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2027.
Right now, they are exploring possible locations for the factory.
Sigenergy plans India battery factory, R&D
After getting the inverter plant up and running, Sigenergy wants to launch a battery storage factory within six to eight months, helping India ramp up its renewable energy and storage capacity.
They also plan to set up a research and development center focused on battery energy storage systems in India.
Plus, Sigenergy has complied with India's regulations on storing data in the country and is seeking investment approvals after its recent Hong Kong stock market debut.