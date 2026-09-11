Sigma Advanced Systems opens aerospace facility in Sri City
Business
Sigma Advanced Systems, a UK engineering company, has just launched its new aerospace manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, going from groundbreaking to production in only eight months.
Their first batch of high-precision parts is already headed to the UK for quality checks, marking a big step for local industry.
Sigma targets around 70% localization
The plant is designed to mirror Sigma's UK operations and aims to make around 70% of its manufacturing process right here in India.
That means on-campus training and workforce development for local talent as the campus expands.
With approvals underway from Rolls-Royce Aerospace, Sigma is gearing up to join major global supply chains and put India on the map for advanced aerospace manufacturing.