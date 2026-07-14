Sigma Advanced Systems to buy Bromford Precision Solutions for ₹153cr
Business
Sigma Advanced Systems, based in Hyderabad, is set to take over Bromford Precision Solutions from the UK for ₹153 crore.
Bromford makes specialized parts for aircraft engines, and this deal gives Sigma full ownership.
The acquisition should wrap up by the end of July 2026, once all formalities are done.
Bromford management to continue running operations
Sigma plans to shift some of Bromford's manufacturing work from the UK to India to cut costs and boost profits.
Still, Bromford's current management will keep running daily operations, with support from Sigma's team.
CEO Sunil Kalidindi shared that "Bromford brings precision manufacturing capability that complements us directly."