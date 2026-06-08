Sigma Advanced Systems wins $22 million order while shares fall 5%

Sigma shares surge after export clearance

Once known mainly for making fuzes, Sigma is now stepping up as a full munitions player.

CEO Sunil Kalidindi says this contract shows the world trusts India's defense manufacturing.

Despite Friday's dip, Sigma's stock has actually soared, up 35% in the last month and 132% so far this year, reflecting strong optimism after getting export clearance from India's Department of Defense Production.