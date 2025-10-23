Sikko Industries soars 12% on stock split, bonus issue plans
Sikko Industries shares soared over 12% on Thursday, hitting a new yearly high as investors anticipated the implementation of a 10:1 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue previously approved by the board.
The goal? To make shares more affordable and boost trading activity.
These changes will be up for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 13, 2025.
Sikko to up authorized share capital
To roll out the bonus shares, Sikko plans to raise its authorized share capital from ₹25 crore to ₹45 crore—no worries about funding, as they already have enough reserves.
On Thursday alone, nearly 6.4 lakh shares changed hands with strong investor interest, pushing the company's market cap to ₹253 crore.
If approved at the EGM, these updates could go live within three months, aiming to attract even more investors and strengthen Sikko's market presence.