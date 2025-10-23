Sikko Industries soars 12% on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko to up authorized share capital

To roll out the bonus shares, Sikko plans to raise its authorized share capital from ₹25 crore to ₹45 crore—no worries about funding, as they already have enough reserves.

On Thursday alone, nearly 6.4 lakh shares changed hands with strong investor interest, pushing the company's market cap to ₹253 crore.

If approved at the EGM, these updates could go live within three months, aiming to attract even more investors and strengthen Sikko's market presence.