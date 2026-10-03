Silicon Valley pours billions into AI while 13,100 jobs cut
Business
Silicon Valley is pouring billions into AI, but that's making it harder, not easier, for tech workers to find jobs.
Even folks who used to make $310,000 to $340,000 are now facing rejections, with 13,100 jobs lost as Joint Venture Silicon Valley's 2026 Index shows.
Tech layoffs spur job search pivots
Layoffs are hitting hard: Oracle alone is cutting over 400 jobs this fall.
Some, like former Google employee Basem Istanbouli, say the reality of layoffs isn't as cushy as people think.
Others are pivoting: one former Amazon scientist applied for 120 jobs in two months after a failed startup, while Xingtao Zhao switched careers entirely.
Still, there's hope that new types of roles will pop up as AI keeps changing the game.