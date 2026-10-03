Silicon Valley pours billions into AI while 13,100 jobs cut

Layoffs are hitting hard: Oracle alone is cutting over 400 jobs this fall.

Some, like former Google employee Basem Istanbouli, say the reality of layoffs isn't as cushy as people think.

Others are pivoting: one former Amazon scientist applied for 120 jobs in two months after a failed startup, while Xingtao Zhao switched careers entirely.

Still, there's hope that new types of roles will pop up as AI keeps changing the game.