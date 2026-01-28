Silver and gold prices just hit all-time highs in India
Silver futures jumped 7.5% to a record ₹3,83,100 per kilo on MCX, while gold futures climbed nearly 3% to ₹1,62,429 per 10gm.
Spot prices for both metals also soared—24K gold touched ₹16,517 per gram and silver reached ₹380 per gram.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or just curious about why your jewelry costs more, here's the scoop: global uncertainty is pushing people toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.
The US dollar plunged to a near four-year low after comments by President Trump and dropping consumer confidence in America.
Ongoing tensions in Ukraine, Gaza, and Venezuela persist, while central banks are also continuing to buy precious metals.
What's driving these price jumps?
It's all about shaky global vibes—when things feel unstable worldwide, investors rush to gold and silver for security.
That demand is what's sending prices through the roof right now.