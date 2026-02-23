Silver futures surge 6% on MCX: Check prices here

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market trends, this surge is a big deal—silver's price climbed from ₹2,55,000/kg in just a few days and is now holding steady above key support levels. The move signals how global events can quickly shake up even traditional assets.

Factors behind the price surge

Safe-haven demand is surging thanks to renewed tariff tensions after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump-era tariffs.

The ruling and tariff developments caused market volatility and helped support bullion, with the dollar initially weakening before later movements.

Specific US macro signals—such as softer jobs data and diverging Fed minutes—and ongoing geopolitical tensions—like India pausing trade talks with the US and concerns over Iran—have also been cited as contributing factors to silver's rally.