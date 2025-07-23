Next Article
Silver hits ₹1.18L per kg in India: What's driving prices?
Silver just hit an all-time high of ₹1.18 lakh per kg in India, thanks to global market trends and a weakening rupee making imports pricier.
Even though global silver prices dipped slightly, they're still hovering near a 14-year peak as economic worries push more people toward precious metals.
Economic worries boost demand for silver
Experts say the jump is mostly about economic uncertainty—think upcoming US trade tariffs and shaky currency values—which has everyone looking for safer investments like silver.
Plus, with growing demand from tech sectors like electric vehicles and solar power, analysts believe silver could keep climbing from here.