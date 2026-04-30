Silver in India up 1% to ₹2,35,102 per kg
Business
Silver prices in India made a comeback on Thursday, climbing 1% to ₹2,35,102 per kg after hitting a one-month low.
This jump happened because the US dollar got weaker, making metals like silver and gold more attractive buys.
Gold didn't move much, just a small 0.3% uptick to ₹1,49,526 per 10gm.
Brent above $119 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Even with silver's rebound, expensive crude oil is still a headache for the economy.
Brent crude is sitting above $119 per barrel thanks to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.
That's pushing up inflation and making central banks think twice about lowering interest rates.
The US Fed recently kept rates unchanged, showing just how cautious everyone is right now.