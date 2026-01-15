Silver prices cool off after record highs
Silver prices just took a dip, dropping 3.5% to $88.21 an ounce after hitting a record $93.70 the day before. The recent spike was fueled by global tensions and strong industrial demand.
In India, silver ended at ₹2,89,000 per kilo—slightly up from yesterday but still below its all-time high.
What's happening in India and the bigger picture?
Across most Indian cities, silver prices stayed steady with only minor changes (₹2,90,100/kg in major metros), though Chennai and Hyderabad saw higher rates at ₹3,07,100.
Silver's been on a roll since October—now it's the world's second most valuable asset after gold (even beating NVIDIA!).
Fibonacci projections suggest strong support at $70, with potential for prices to reach $88 and $93 in the coming weeks, while experts are keeping an eye on global events that could shake things up again.