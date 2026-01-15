Silver prices cool off after record highs

What's happening in India and the bigger picture?

Across most Indian cities, silver prices stayed steady with only minor changes (₹2,90,100/kg in major metros), though Chennai and Hyderabad saw higher rates at ₹3,07,100.

Silver's been on a roll since October—now it's the world's second most valuable asset after gold (even beating NVIDIA!).

Fibonacci projections suggest strong support at $70, with potential for prices to reach $88 and $93 in the coming weeks, while experts are keeping an eye on global events that could shake things up again.