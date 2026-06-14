The price has now dropped to below $64 per ounce

Silver down 50% from all-time high: Should you invest?

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:23 pm Jun 14, 202602:23 pm

What's the story

Silver prices have witnessed a dramatic fall, correcting nearly 50% from their all-time high of $121 per ounce and ₹4.28 lakh per kg in January. The price has now dropped to below $64 per ounce (around ₹2.39 lakh) last week. The sharp correction has raised questions among investors about the sustainability of silver's market performance and its future prospects as an investment option.