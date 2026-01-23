Silver prices just broke records—here's what's up

If you're into markets or tech, silver matters—it has important industrial uses, and big price swings can mean both risks and opportunities for investors. In India, prices took a rollercoaster ride too, with the MCX closing at ₹3,26,500 per kg after peaking earlier in the week.

What's driving the action?

This spike was fueled by global drama: rising industrial demand and worsening geopolitical and trade tensions, including Trump's Greenland bid and EU tariff threats, sent prices soaring.

But after some calm talks at Davos and the cancelation of tariff threats, profit-taking kicked in and prices eased back.

Analyst Aamir Makda thinks we might see more corrections soon as trading cools off.