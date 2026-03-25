Silver shines again after 10-day slump: Know today's rates

Geopolitical factors and dollar strength could influence silver prices

Globally, silver futures also climbed by about 5.6% to $73.44 an ounce, boosted by fresh demand and some short covering.

Geopolitical tensions, like the US pushing for a ceasefire with Iran, are playing a part too.

Still, as Hareesh V from Geojit Investments points out, if the US dollar stays strong, it could keep silver from climbing much higher despite these supportive factors.