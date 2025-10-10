The precious metal has seen a massive price surge of nearly 75% this year alone

Silver hits $50 per ounce, first time in 45 years

By Mudit Dube 04:35 pm Oct 10, 202504:35 pm

Silver has hit a new high, crossing the $50 mark per troy ounce (~31gm) for the first time since 1980. While this is the first time it has surpassed $50 since then, it previously reached a high of $49.80 in 2011. The precious metal has seen a massive price surge of nearly 75% this year alone. The spike is due to investors looking for safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as strong industrial demand and supply deficits.