Newtral Technologies raises $600,000 to simplify sustainability for businesses
Bengaluru startup Newtral Technologies just landed $600,000 in seed funding from NOW Venture Studio's Accelerate program.
This fresh capital is set to help Newtral scale its AI-driven platform worldwide and sharpen its tools for automating ESG compliance and tracking Scope 3 emissions.
Newtral's AI agents automate emissions tracking and ESG reporting
Newtral makes sustainability easier for businesses by weaving it right into their daily operations.
Their AI agents pull supplier data from things like PDFs and invoices, turning all that info into actionable insights for emissions cuts and smoother ESG reporting.
Newtral is already making waves with over 100 clients
With over 100 clients in industries like pharma, real estate, retail, and chemicals across India, the Gulf, and Europe, Newtral is growing fast.
Co-founded by Avi Chudasama (CEO) and Anuraag Paul (Chief Sustainability Officer), the startup also has support from IIM Bangalore NSRCEL and Stanford Seed.