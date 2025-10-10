Newtral Technologies raises $600,000 to simplify sustainability for businesses

Newtral makes sustainability easier for businesses by weaving it right into their daily operations. Their AI agents pull supplier data from things like PDFs and invoices, turning all that info into actionable insights for emissions cuts and smoother ESG reporting.

With over 100 clients in industries like pharma, real estate, retail, and chemicals across India, the Gulf, and Europe, Newtral is growing fast.

Co-founded by Avi Chudasama (CEO) and Anuraag Paul (Chief Sustainability Officer), the startup also has support from IIM Bangalore NSRCEL and Stanford Seed.