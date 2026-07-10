Silver Touch wins RITES contract to build PARAKH AI platform Business Jul 10, 2026

Silver Touch Technologies just landed a big contract with RITES Ltd. a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to build PARAKH, a new AI platform that will review and rate detailed project reports for everything from railways and highways to airports, metros, ports, and bridges.

Think of it as a smart assistant making sure huge infrastructure projects get a faster, more accurate check before they move forward.