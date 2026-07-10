Silver Touch wins RITES contract to build PARAKH AI platform
Silver Touch Technologies just landed a big contract with RITES Ltd. a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to build PARAKH, a new AI platform that will review and rate detailed project reports for everything from railways and highways to airports, metros, ports, and bridges.
Think of it as a smart assistant making sure huge infrastructure projects get a faster, more accurate check before they move forward.
PARAKH uses self-hosted LLMs and RAG
PARAKH will use advanced technology like self-hosted large language models (LLMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and strong security, all running safely within RITES' own systems.
Silver Touch's Executive Director Minesh V. Doshi said that with PARAKH, the company now owns a referenceable, production-grade AI platform capability in India's ₹111 lakh crore infrastructure sector.
It also highlights how AI is becoming a key tool in government decision-making, helping speed up approvals and improve transparency.