Silverline's stock jumps 5% as AI Studio drops
Business
Silverline Technologies's shares shot up nearly 5% on Tuesday after the company dropped its new AI Studio tool—even as the rest of the market was struggling.
Silverline's stock has been on fire
Silverline's stock has been on fire, delivering a massive 500% return since August 2024.
The new AI Studio lets users create pro-level images using just basic hardware, making creative tools more accessible and boosting what their Silver AI platform can do.
Silver AI aims for $18 million revenue over 3 years
With AI Studio added to the Silver AI platform on February 24, 2026, the company is chasing India's booming AI scene.
Their goal: $18 million in revenue over three years by offering both free and paid options.
The strategy seems to be working—shares have been climbing almost 5% daily since late January.