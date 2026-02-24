Silverline's stock jumps 5% as AI Studio drops

Silverline's stock has been on fire, delivering a massive 500% return since August 2024. The new AI Studio lets users create pro-level images using just basic hardware, making creative tools more accessible and boosting what their Silver AI platform can do.

Silver AI aims for $18 million revenue over 3 years

With AI Studio added to the Silver AI platform on February 24, 2026, the company is chasing India's booming AI scene.

Their goal: $18 million in revenue over three years by offering both free and paid options.

The strategy seems to be working—shares have been climbing almost 5% daily since late January.