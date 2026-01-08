Silver's record run hits a speed bump

The recent slide follows a wild rally driven by global supply shortages—last year saw a huge deficit of 230 million ounces. Even with today's correction, HSBC thinks silver will average $68.25/oz in 2026 (way up from their earlier $44.50 prediction).

What's next for silver?

HSBC says these sky-high prices probably won't last and expects more drops ahead—down to $57/oz by 2027 and $47/oz by 2029—as demand cools and mining ramps up.

The supply gap is also expected to shrink fast over the next couple of years.