Silverstorm Parks and Resorts completes IPO with nearly double subscription
Business
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, the Kerala-based amusement park group, just wrapped up its IPO, which saw decent demand, with investors wanting nearly twice as many shares as were available.
noninstitutional investors led the pack, but retail and institutional buyers also showed strong interest.
Silverstorm listing July 31 BSE SME
Share allotment wraps up July 29, and trading kicks off July 31 on the BSE SME platform.
The fresh funds will help launch a new snow park and family entertainment center in Lucknow, upgrade its Athirappilly Theme Park, and pay down some debt.
Anchor investors like Aarth AIF Growth Fund are already on board for the ride.