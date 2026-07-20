Silverstorm Parks and Resorts plans ₹82cr BSE SME IPO

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is gearing up to raise ₹82 crore through an IPO on the BSE SME platform.

They're offering 61.98 lakh shares at ₹123-₹133 each, with bidding starting July 23 and public subscription opening July 24.

Shares are set to list on July 31, so if you're curious about investing or just want to keep tabs, now's the time.