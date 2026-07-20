Silverstorm Parks and Resorts plans ₹82cr BSE SME IPO
Business
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is gearing up to raise ₹82 crore through an IPO on the BSE SME platform.
They're offering 61.98 lakh shares at ₹123-₹133 each, with bidding starting July 23 and public subscription opening July 24.
Shares are set to list on July 31, so if you're curious about investing or just want to keep tabs, now's the time.
Funds for Lucknow and Athirappilly projects
The funds will help build a Lucknow Snow Park and family entertainment center, plus upgrade their Athirappilly Theme Park in Kerala.
Some money will also pay off debts and cover general expenses.
The company's managing director says this IPO is vital for improving guest experiences and fueling growth, so expect bigger, better attractions soon.