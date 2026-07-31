Silverstorm Parks and Resorts raises ₹82.43cr in BSE SME IPO

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, known for its amusement parks and hospitality spots across India, is going public on the BSE SME platform this Friday.

Its IPO raised ₹82.43 crore by selling 62 lakh shares, with demand coming mostly from big investors: NIIs subscribed 2.62 times, QIBs 1.81 times, and retail investors 1.41 times.