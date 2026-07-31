Silverstorm Parks and Resorts raises ₹82.43cr in BSE SME IPO
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, known for its amusement parks and hospitality spots across India, is going public on the BSE SME platform this Friday.
Its IPO raised ₹82.43 crore by selling 62 lakh shares, with demand coming mostly from big investors: NIIs subscribed 2.62 times, QIBs 1.81 times, and retail investors 1.41 times.
Silverstorm earmarks funds for expansion
The fresh funds will help Silverstorm expand: ₹26.12 crore is set aside for a new Lucknow Snow Park and Family Entertainment Centre; ₹15.14 crore will upgrade their Kerala theme park, and ₹24 crore goes toward paying off debt.
The share price was set at ₹123 to ₹133, with early gray market buzz pointing to a modest 4% premium.
Silverstorm FY2025-26 revenue ₹44.85cr profits ₹19.10cr
In FY 2025-26, Silverstorm's revenue jumped 42% to ₹44.85 crore, and profits nearly doubled to ₹19.10 crore, a solid sign for anyone watching their next moves in the amusement space.