Simaero invests $100 million to open Gurugram pilot center with A320
Simaero, a French company known for its aircraft simulators, is launching a new pilot training center in Gurugram. With a $100 million investment, it is aiming to meet South Asia's growing need for pilots.
The facility kicks off with an Airbus A320 simulator and could expand to up to six additional simulators over the next five years, with a longer-term goal of reaching eight simulators.
Simaero to offer upgrades maintenance training
Simaero already works with Indian airlines like Bluedart Aviation and Star Air, but it is planning more.
Besides pilot training, the Gurugram center will offer simulator upgrades, maintenance, and "train-the-trainer" programs to help build local instructor talent.
CEO Nicolas Moute called India a "very significant regional hub," saying he wants the country to become a center of excellence for both pilot training and simulator technology.