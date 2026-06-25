Simaero invests $100 million to open Gurugram pilot center with A320 Business Jun 25, 2026

Simaero, a French company known for its aircraft simulators, is launching a new pilot training center in Gurugram. With a $100 million investment, it is aiming to meet South Asia's growing need for pilots.

The facility kicks off with an Airbus A320 simulator and could expand to up to six additional simulators over the next five years, with a longer-term goal of reaching eight simulators.