Simile raises $100 million to simulate human behavior with AI
Business
Simile, a startup, just scored $100 million in funding led by Index Ventures.
Their big idea? Using AI to simulate how real people think and act—so businesses can make smarter decisions.
The AI is trained on real-world data
Simile trains its AI by studying interviews with hundreds of people, old transaction data, and scientific experiments.
CVS Health has already tried it out to figure out what products should go where in stores—kind of like a high-tech focus group.
Big names back the round
Fei-Fei Li and Andrej Karpathy contributed to the round.
Next up: using their tech to predict things like shopping habits, questions asked during earnings calls, and how people might react to company news.