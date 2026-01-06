Simple Energy raises $10 million; targets $350 million IPO in FY27

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker, just raised $10 million in fresh funding led by Thyrocare's Arokiaswamy Velumani, with support from other backers. This takes their total funding since 2019 to $51 million.

Where's the money going? About 80% of this new cash will help Simple Energy grow its retail network and service centers, while the rest is set aside for R&D and working capital.

They're also hoping to bring in another $30-40 million from global investors by year-end.

Big goals ahead Simple Energy is planning a massive $350 million IPO in FY27 to fund more manufacturing and a second facility.

The company wants to boost revenue by 1,000% in FY26 and break into the top six or seven electric vehicle makers within six months.