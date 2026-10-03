Simple Energy, SiMa.ai lead $411.46 million in 24 deals this week

Indian startups pulled in a whopping $411.46 million across 24 deals between September 28 and October 3, more than double last week's total.

Most of this came from big growth-stage investments, with Simple Energy leading the way at $182 million and SiMa.ai close behind with $150 million.

Early-stage players like Gravity and Arivihan also made waves, raising $15 million and $10 million.