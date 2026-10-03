Simple Energy, SiMa.ai lead $411.46 million in 24 deals this week
Indian startups pulled in a whopping $411.46 million across 24 deals between September 28 and October 3, more than double last week's total.
Most of this came from big growth-stage investments, with Simple Energy leading the way at $182 million and SiMa.ai close behind with $150 million.
Early-stage players like Gravity and Arivihan also made waves, raising $15 million and $10 million.
Bengaluru led most startup deals
Bengaluru stood out as the main hot spot, landing over half of all deals. Other active cities included Delhi-NCR and Mumbai; Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad also recorded deals.
Health tech, AI, and e-commerce were key focus areas for investors.
The week also saw ITC fully acquire Sproutlife Foods and WEH Ventures announce the first close of its third fund, which has a target corpus of ₹250 crore, signs that India's startup scene is buzzing with energy right now.