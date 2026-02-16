Simran Agrovet to raise ₹78.51 crore via SME IPO

Simran Agrovet, a poultry company from Indore, is set to raise ₹78.51 crore through an SME IPO on NSE Emerge. They're offering 64.35 lakh shares at ₹122 each (₹10 face value + ₹112 premium).

3.25 lakh shares are reserved for market makers Out of the total shares, 3.25 lakh are set aside for market makers (worth about ₹3.97 crore).

The rest—61.10 lakh shares—make up the net issue of ₹7.45 crore, together representing around a third of the company's post-IPO capital.

The company makes poultry feed at its Mhow facility Launched in 2017, Simran Agrovet makes poultry feed at its Mhow facility (66,000 metric tons per year) and handles hatching and rearing chicks and broilers under bio-secure contract farming.