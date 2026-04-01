Since 2015 PMMY has disbursed ₹38.97L/cr helping traders and artisans

Women receive 66% of PMMY loans

Women have received 66% of these loans, and nearly half have gone to SC/ST and OBC communities.

The process is now digitally delivered, so getting support is faster and simpler.

Real stories, like a tailor turning her home gig into a business or a candlemaker expanding her shop, show how PMMY is helping people grow.

Next up: more mentorship, better financial literacy, and smarter tech to keep the momentum going.