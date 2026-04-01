Since 2015 PMMY has disbursed ₹38.97L/cr helping traders and artisans
Since 2015, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) has made it much easier for small businesses, like local traders and artisans, to get loans without needing collateral.
₹38.97 lakh crore has been disbursed, and over 57.62 crore loans have been sanctioned, making a real difference for people who usually struggle to access formal banking.
Women receive 66% of PMMY loans
Women have received 66% of these loans, and nearly half have gone to SC/ST and OBC communities.
The process is now digitally delivered, so getting support is faster and simpler.
Real stories, like a tailor turning her home gig into a business or a candlemaker expanding her shop, show how PMMY is helping people grow.
Next up: more mentorship, better financial literacy, and smarter tech to keep the momentum going.