Singapore Airlines announces more than S$2 billion long-haul cabin upgrades
Singapore Airlines just announced a massive more than S$2 billion upgrade for its long-haul flights, promising way more comfort and privacy.
first class will have double beds, sliding doors, and huge 32-inch 4K screens.
business class gets its own sliding doors and memory foam-enhanced bedding and screens of up to 22-inch (4K).
Even premium economy and economy travelers can expect more legroom and better entertainment.
Singapore Airlines cabins debut 2nd-half 2027
The new cabins will start showing up in the second half of 2027 on updated Airbus A350-900s and brand-new Boeing 777-9s.
The designs were shaped by feedback from over 5,000 travelers and experts, with top design firms like PriestmanGoode involved.
Singapore Airlines says it is aiming to set a new standard for luxury, no matter which class you fly.