Singapore company gifts gold plaques to long-time employees
At its 32nd anniversary bash, Singapore's Chang Cheng Holdings thanked long-time employees in a big way—handing out gold plaques together worth over ₹3.5 crore.
Staff who'd stuck around for at least 10 years got plaques made of pure gold (999), weighing between 20g and 30g depending on their years of service.
Each plaque featured the company headquarters and brand logo, with the employee's years of service engraved on the right and the employee's name printed at the bottom—a personal touch that made the gift feel special.
Chang Cheng started as a small food stall in 1994 and now runs over 220 food outlets and employs over 1,000 workers across Singapore.
The founding managing director called the gold plaques "a token of appreciation"—a rare move that shows how much they value their people.
For anyone thinking about what real recognition looks like at work, this is next-level.