Singapore core inflation 2.2% in August 2026, nearly 2-year high
Business
Singapore's core inflation just hit a nearly two-year high at 2.2% in August 2026, nudging past both last month's numbers and expert predictions.
Everyday prices are still climbing, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore says we should expect these pressures to stick around into next year.
Singapore trade ministry raises 2026 forecast
On the bright side, Singapore's trade ministry has bumped up its economic growth forecast for 2026 to between 4.5% and 5.5%, a solid jump from earlier estimates.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is keeping a close eye on rising energy costs and has already tightened monetary policy to help manage inflation risks.