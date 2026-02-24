Singapore firms to invest ₹20,000 crore in UP

Adityanath's Singapore visit opens doors for youth in UP

Big names like Universal Success Group are bringing themed townships and logistics parks near Jewar Airport and along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway—promising thousands of jobs by 2027.

Investments from Temasek Holdings and PIDG are set to upgrade hospitals and push green energy projects.

Plus, Adityanath's meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister is expected to strengthen ties and help UP chase its $1 trillion economy goal.

For young people in UP, this could mean more career options right at home.