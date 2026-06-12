Singapore High Court stays BYJU'S Raveendran 6-month jail sentence
BYJU'S founder, BYJU Raveendran, won't be heading to jail just yet: Singapore's High Court has put his six-month sentence on hold while he appeals.
The original sentence came after he allegedly didn't share certain asset documents tied to Beeaar Investco Pte.
For now, he stays out of jail as the legal process continues.
Raveendran lawyers deny arrest warrant
Raveendran's lawyers cleared up rumors, confirming there was never an arrest warrant and no criminal wrongdoing involved. The case is about a dispute over document sharing in an arbitration, not fraud or dishonesty.
His adviser J Michael McNutt also pointed out that no court found any fraud and shared that Raveendran and his family actually put over ₹5,000 crore of their personal wealth back into BYJU'S.
Settlement talks with lenders and investors are reportedly moving forward too.