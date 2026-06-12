Singapore High Court stays BYJU'S Raveendran 6-month jail sentence

Raveendran lawyers deny arrest warrant

Raveendran's lawyers cleared up rumors, confirming there was never an arrest warrant and no criminal wrongdoing involved. The case is about a dispute over document sharing in an arbitration, not fraud or dishonesty.

His adviser J Michael McNutt also pointed out that no court found any fraud and shared that Raveendran and his family actually put over ₹5,000 crore of their personal wealth back into BYJU'S.

Settlement talks with lenders and investors are reportedly moving forward too.