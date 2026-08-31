Singapore to invest S$220 million in fintech under FSTI 4.0

With over 1,800 fintech companies and nearly 10,000 people already working in the field, Singapore's ecosystem is buzzing. In 2025 alone, investments hit S$2.9 billion.

MAS Chairman Gan Kim Yong says staying ahead with new tech keeps Singapore competitive, and as he puts it, "With AI and other frontier technologies emerging, we want to capture new growth opportunities."

The hope is that this boost will help Singapore (and even places like Hong Kong) grow as major fintech hubs.