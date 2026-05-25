Singapore's economy grows 6% early 2026 officials keep 2-4% forecast Business May 25, 2026

Singapore's economy grew 6% in early 2026, mostly thanks to soaring global demand for AI chips.

The city is ramping up production of memory chips and server gear that power AI data centers.

Even with challenges from Middle East tensions pushing up costs and disrupting trade, officials are sticking to their growth forecast of 2-4% for the year.