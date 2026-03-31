Singapore's Future Wealth Investments launches venture fund seeking $50 million

Rohit Kapoor leads early stage fund

The fund is led by Rohit Kapoor, who brings over two decades of private banking experience at places like HSBC.

The firm's advisory board includes founders of publicly listed companies in India and the United Arab Emirates.

While they're open to all sectors, there's a special interest in AI, consumer brands, supply chain logistics, and cool new hardware.

They've already put money into pet care and fintech startups.

With India's startup scene booming ($12.1 billion in new funds last year), the team is eyeing India for scale, Singapore for funding access, and the UAE for global growth opportunities.