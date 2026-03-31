Singapore's Future Wealth Investments launches venture fund seeking $50 million
Singapore's Future Wealth Investments just rolled out its very first venture fund, aiming to raise $50 million (plus an extra $10 million if things go well).
The fund is all about backing early-stage startups (think pre-seed to Series A) with investments ranging from $250,000 up to $5 million per company.
Their goal? Build a diverse portfolio of 20 promising companies across different industries.
Rohit Kapoor leads early stage fund
The fund is led by Rohit Kapoor, who brings over two decades of private banking experience at places like HSBC.
The firm's advisory board includes founders of publicly listed companies in India and the United Arab Emirates.
While they're open to all sectors, there's a special interest in AI, consumer brands, supply chain logistics, and cool new hardware.
They've already put money into pet care and fintech startups.
With India's startup scene booming ($12.1 billion in new funds last year), the team is eyeing India for scale, Singapore for funding access, and the UAE for global growth opportunities.