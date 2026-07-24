Singapore's GIC invests $30 billion in 3-year hedge fund program
Business
Singapore's GIC is putting $30 billion into hedge funds over the next three years, aiming to handle wild market swings with smart strategies like global macro and quantitative investing.
This move comes after their long-term returns dipped to 3.4%, the lowest since 2020.
Singapore's GIC raises equities to 56%
GIC just tweaked its portfolio: now 56% is in equities, while fixed income dropped to 22%.
The Americas make up over half of their investments.
Even with tough valuations, GIC is doubling down on AI and digital infrastructure, while keeping a close eye on risks from the current tech boom in semiconductors and data centers.
Their main goal? Grow Singapore's reserves for the future, no matter how unpredictable things get.