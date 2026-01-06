SIP inflows double in 3 years as equity investing stays popular

Despite market volatility in 2025, regular investing can work out well even when the market isn't at its best.

What's behind the surge?

SIPs now make up over 20% of mutual fund assets and are becoming the go-to way for people to invest.

By November 2025, SIP assets reached ₹16.53 trillion—more than double what they were three years ago—even as foreign investors pulled money out.

Systematic investing is clearly winning over lump-sum bets right now.