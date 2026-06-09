Sir Dorabji Tata Trust trustees avoid discussing 1989 transfer
Business
The trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust got together on Monday to go over its usual agenda: annual accounts and ongoing projects.
But they steered clear of discussing recent allegations about a 1989 transfer of Tata Sons shares to Naval H. Tata, who happens to be the father of chairman Noel Tata.
Trustee Venu Srinivasan joined virtually, while Vijay Singh was absent.
Petitioner alleges illegal transfer, trusts deny
A complaint claims the share transfer was illegal and hints at a conflict of interest involving Noel Tata.
The Trusts pushed back, calling the accusations "baseless" and saying everything was above board at the time.
They also described the petitioner as a "serial litigator" trying to tarnish its 130-year-old philanthropic legacy.