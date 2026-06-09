Sir Dorabji Tata Trust trustees avoid discussing 1989 transfer Business Jun 09, 2026

The trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust got together on Monday to go over its usual agenda: annual accounts and ongoing projects.

But they steered clear of discussing recent allegations about a 1989 transfer of Tata Sons shares to Naval H. Tata, who happens to be the father of chairman Noel Tata.

Trustee Venu Srinivasan joined virtually, while Vijay Singh was absent.