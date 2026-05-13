Sir Ratan Tata Trust faces 3rd notice over 833 shares

Noel Tata opposes Venu Srinivasan's reappointment

Noel Tata is pushing back against the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan at the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), and his continued tenure as a Tata Trust nominee on the Tata Sons board will be discussed at the May 16 meeting.

The notice gives the trustees 15 days to make good the loss, or else the matter could head to court.