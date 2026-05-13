Sir Ratan Tata Trust faces 3rd notice over 833 shares
Business
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns a chunk of Tata Sons, received its third legal notice in the last month.
The latest, sent on May 12, accuses six trustees of mishandling the transfer of 833 shares in 1989, apparently without proper approval and at a price that was too low.
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The notice gives the trustees 15 days to make good the loss, or else the matter could head to court.