Sir Ratan Tata Trust under probe by Maharashtra charity commissioner
Business
Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively control about 66% of Tata Sons, is under investigation by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner after concerns were raised last year about how the trusts are run and possible conflicts of interest.
The inquiry has already caused delays to key board meetings and even impacted Tata Sons's annual general meeting.
Could change Tata Trusts leadership
This isn't just paperwork: how this plays out could shake up who leads Tata Trusts and how much control they have over Tata Sons (think: one of India's most powerful business groups).
The final outcome could shape what's next for both organizations.