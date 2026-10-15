Sitharaman and Katayama meet in Bangkok on ¥10 trillion plan
India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, just met with Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama in Bangkok, where they discussed a huge 10 trillion Japanese yen private investment plan from Japan for India over the next decade.
The meeting, on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings, was all about checking in on their growing economic partnership and figuring out what comes next.
Sitharaman highlights DBJ support for NIIF
The focus? Investing in clean energy, electric vehicles, and making supply chains stronger.
Sitharaman highlighted the Development Bank of Japan's support for the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund's private market fund and invited Japanese institutions to tap into India's expanding long-term savings pool through green infrastructure and ESG-linked pension products.
She also asked for Japanese know-how to help make Indian pensions more sustainable, showing both countries are looking at long-term growth together.