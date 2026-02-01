Sitharaman's Budget speech focusing on 'Part B': What is it?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting a more detailed and substantive Part B in her Budget speech today. The section outlines India's long-term vision for investors, breaking away from the traditional focus on tax-related announcements. The revamped Part B is addressing both the immediate priorities as well as multi-year strategic objectives.

Strategic focus Revamped Part B to address immediate, long-term priorities The Part B's dual approach is aimed at balancing the current fiscal environment's pressing needs with preparations for sustained economic growth. The section is expected to reflect the government's broader economic vision and policy priorities amid evolving global and domestic challenges.

Global strategy Strategic roadmap to enhance India's global standing Part B will go beyond immediate tax proposals to outline a strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing India's global standing. The section will showcase India's local strengths, current economic capabilities, and future growth potential. It will also detail the policy direction required to sustain momentum over the coming years. This move comes as India faces geopolitical uncertainties amid higher tariffs imposed by the US.

